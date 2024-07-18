Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GLO opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.