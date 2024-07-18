Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 420,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 1,926,625 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

