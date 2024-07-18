Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.