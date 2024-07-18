Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.89

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 19385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

