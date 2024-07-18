Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,203 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 52,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.62. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

