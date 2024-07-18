Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIT opened at $14.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

