Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRON. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 353,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 321,254 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Price Performance

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on CRON

Cronos Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.