Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 274,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 15.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.46.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

