Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HireQuest worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $50,965.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,064,788 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,639.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,413 shares of company stock valued at $203,058. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $13.28 on Thursday. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $185.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQI

HireQuest Company Profile

(Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.