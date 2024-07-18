Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYI opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.