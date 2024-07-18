Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MongoDB by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.7 %

MDB opened at $262.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

