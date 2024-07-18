Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $199,000 in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.76. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

