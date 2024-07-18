Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $324.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.29. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

