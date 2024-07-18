Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $107.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

