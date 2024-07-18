Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 72,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 288,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

