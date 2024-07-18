Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFEB opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.