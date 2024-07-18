Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,671 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

