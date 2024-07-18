Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 92,234 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.