Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after acquiring an additional 343,175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,307,000 after purchasing an additional 467,451 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

