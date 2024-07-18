Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.