Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,055 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after buying an additional 2,547,398 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1,099.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Globalstar by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

