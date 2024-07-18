ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.25.

NYSE:COP opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

