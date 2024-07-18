Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE:VLRS opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

