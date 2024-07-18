CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXW. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Down 2.2 %

CXW stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

