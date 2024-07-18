Cormark Comments on The Westaim Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Westaim in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 78.98% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of C$3.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of Westaim stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. Westaim has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 24.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$517.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.80.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

