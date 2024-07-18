Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 459,713 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

CTRA opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.