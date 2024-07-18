Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Up 23.7%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 228,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 54,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.60 ($0.24).

Creightons Trading Up 23.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.16. The company has a market capitalization of £15.74 million, a P/E ratio of 930.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

