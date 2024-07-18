Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.45

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 39714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after acquiring an additional 665,070 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $8,742,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $3,097,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

