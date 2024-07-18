D.R. Horton, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.
D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of DHI stock opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.12.
Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.