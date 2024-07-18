D.R. Horton, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

