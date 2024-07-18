Daryl Hodges Purchases 50,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.
HPQ Silicon Stock Performance
HPQ Silicon stock opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$113.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.28. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.41.
HPQ Silicon Company Profile
