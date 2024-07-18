Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,691,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after purchasing an additional 826,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

