DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,931,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

