Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $24.60.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($7.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.16% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

