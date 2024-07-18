Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) to Hold

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of LON BAKK opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £882.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,705.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.35.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

