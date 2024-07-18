Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.59

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.59 and last traded at $161.25, with a volume of 57397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average is $143.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

