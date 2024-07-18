Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Update

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 927,100 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Dillard’s Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDS opened at $412.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.03 and a 200-day moving average of $423.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

