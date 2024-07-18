Dipal Doshi Sells 1,600 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Dipal Doshi sold 300 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $5,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $27,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $577.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

