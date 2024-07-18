Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LABU. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $10,180,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000.

NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $139.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $176.99.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

