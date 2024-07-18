Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,577,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 27,494,152 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $522,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $223,000.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.