Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,577,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 27,494,152 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.54.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.