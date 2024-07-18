Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $120,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 76.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

