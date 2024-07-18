Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Decreased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $124.42 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.