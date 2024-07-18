Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.83 and a 12-month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

