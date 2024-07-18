Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

