DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

