e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $95,611,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 195,854 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $24,809,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $24,000,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,845,000 after buying an additional 161,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.74. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,117 shares of company stock worth $24,394,943. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

