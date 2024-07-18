e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

NYSE:ELF opened at $170.68 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

