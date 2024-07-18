Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 422.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $692.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $173,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

