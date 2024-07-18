Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Down 6.1 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.85 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,925,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after buying an additional 378,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $71,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after buying an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.