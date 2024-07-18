East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $82.31.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

