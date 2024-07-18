Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 576,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

